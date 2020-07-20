Rahang rep rejoins DAP 10 days after quitting

Mary (centre) said the negative remarks about her resignation re-energised her resolve to return to the fold. — Picture courtesy of DAP

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Rahang assemblyman Mary Josephine Prittam Singh today retracted her resignation from DAP, 10 days after announcing it.

The veteran politician, who has been with the party for 46 years, said she appreciated the support given to her and was aware of the unhappiness she caused with her previous decision to quit.

“It’s been 10 days. My return to DAP is because it was very painful for me to leave DAP. But it is even more painful for me to see and to miss out on something that I love and treasure all these 46 years. It is more painful. So that is why,” she said during a press conference that was aired live on the DAP Facebook page.

She said negative remarks about her resignation has re-energised and boosted her confidence to continue working and serving.

“Thank you for DAP Malaysia for considering my resignation and accepting me back to the party,” she said.

She is also accepting all the posts she had held within the party, and also thanked the party for holding true to its multi-racial concept.

She said that there were circumstances of a difference in opinion, and that she did not expect DAP to perform a U-turn on its decision.

“But if there is any action to be taken, let it be by our disciplinary board if any complaints come,” she said.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke, who was at the same press conference, said he did not accept Mary’s resignation when he met her last Friday to convince her to stay.

“To me, she never resigned from DAP. I know her well and she will be unhappy without DAP.

“The message here is clear that DAP will play a role in strengthening Pakatan Harapan in Negri Sembilan,” said Loke.

“I hope all the leaders will work together to strengthen PH and DAP in Negri Sembilan,” he said.