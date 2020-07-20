Cops say trying to identify purported Shah Alam ‘Covid-19 heroes’ mural vandals caught on CCTV

The popular mural, which is believed to have been defaced by vandals, is seen covered with a piece of tarpaulin. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, July 20 — Police are in the midst of identifying two individuals, believed to be women, for alleged involvement in vandalising the murals of national leaders at Taman Cahaya Alam, Section U12 here, with offensive words.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that the two individuals were detected from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording of a nearby shop.

“We are locating these individuals. Give us time to investigate this incident and we hope no one will issue unnecessary statements,” he said when contacted today.

He said investigations were carried out under Section 504/427 of the Penal Code which carries jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The vandalism on the murals was noticed by a restaurant worker who happened to pass by the area at about 8am today.

Offensive words were seen written in red paint on the portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The murals were the artworks of three young artists, namely, Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, 27, Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, 26, and Abdul Hadi Ramli, 27. — Bernama