KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Three new Covid-19 clusters have emerged in Malaysia, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said two Covid-19 cases have been detected at each of the clusters in Sepang, Kuching jetty and a restaurant in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

He added that all who tested positive were foreign nationals.

