Special EC meeting on July 23 for Slim by-election

The Slim seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib died on July 15 after complaining of breathing difficulties. — Picture courtesy of Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Election Commission (EC) will be holding a special meeting on July 23 to discuss the date for the Slim state by-election.

EC secretary, Ikmalrudin Ishak said the matter was decided after receiving the official notice from the Perak State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid, on the unexpected vacancy of N.58 Slim today.

The seat fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib died on Wednesday (July 15) after complaining of breathing difficulties.

“Based on Part One, Article XXXVI (5), of Perak State Constitution, an extraordinary vacancy should be filled within 60 days from the date EC declared it vacant.

“Therefore, EC will be holding a special meeting on July 23 at 9 am at EC headquarters, Menara SPR in Putrajaya,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the special meeting would be chaired by EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom, who would be discussing the candidate nomination day, polling, electoral roll to be used and preparations for the by-election.

In this regard, EC expressed its condolences to the family of Mohd Khusairi. — Bernama