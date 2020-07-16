MRT Corp: Majority of issues in Auditor-General’s report resolved

A view of one of the trains of the Mass Rapid Transit in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said the majority of the issues brought up in the Auditors-General’s Report 2018 Third Series have been resolved.

However, the company said there were still several outstanding issues that are pending, most of which involve actions such as software updating.

“This is being addressed by the relevant Work Package Contractor.

“MRT Corp will ensure that these outstanding issues are resolved at the earliest possible time in order to close off these matters,” the company said in a statement today.

MRT Corp referred to media reports on the findings of Auditors-General’s Report 2018 Third Series which touched on several issues with regards to the MRT Kajang Line (previously known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line).

“Following the conclusion of the audit, MRT Corp met with the Auditor-General’s Department over the issues highlighted in the report,” it added.

Meanwhile, MRT Corp thanked the Auditor-General for conducting the audit and for concluding that MRT Corp had successfully achieved its project objectives.

On June 14, according to Series 3 of the Auditor-General’s (AG) Report 2018, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 1 had achieved its objective of delivering an MRT system which is effective, efficient, integrated and safe for commuters, however, there were several issues which needed to be addressed. — Bernama