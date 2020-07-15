Perak Umno chairman pays tribute to Slim assemblyman

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conducts the solat jenazah or funeral prayers for the late Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah mosque in Bentong July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, July 15 — The passing of Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, the assemblyman of Slim, today, is a great loss not only to Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), but also to the people of Tanjung Malim, says Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said Mohd Khusairi had done a lot for UM Umno NO and BN, and his loyalty to the party and his voters was proven after the 14th General Election (GE14).

“His service and sacrifice to remain with Umno and BN at a time when we had lost power showed his commitment to the welfare and best interests of the people,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Saarani, who is the state’s Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, also expressed his condolences to all of Mohd Khusairi’s family members.

Mohd Khusairi, 59, who was also the Tanjung Malim Umno Division chief, was confirmed to have died of a heart attack at the Bentong Hospital after he suddenly fainted while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Malim Umno Division secretary Sulong Jamil Mohamed Shariff said the funeral prayers would be held at the Felda Sungai Behrang Mosque at 9am tomorrow before the burial takes place, while those who wished to pay their last respects could do so at Mohd Khusairi’s mother’s house at Jalan Q, Felda Sungai Behrang, beginning 7am.

Mohd Khusairi, who was also an Umno Supreme Council member, leaves behind his wife, Datin Jamilah Nordin and seven children.

The winner of the Slim state assembly seat for four terms since 2004, had a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi, Selangor and served as a press officer to the Sukau assemblyman in Kinabatangan, Sabah, 1988 for three years, beginning in 1988.

The native of Perak had also been a sub-editor for several newsletters, including Suara Bersatu of Partu Bersatu Sabah.

The recipient of the Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (PPT) award in 1998 also held the chairman’s position at the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) in 2015.

In GE14, he retained the Slim state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes against Bersatu candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS.

Slim is one of three state seats within the Tanjung Malim Parliamentary constituency, besides Behrang and Sungkai. — Bernama