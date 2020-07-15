12 financial institutions involved in Penjana tourism financing scheme fund, according to tourism minister’s office

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Twelve financial institutions are involved with the Tourism Financing Scheme fund of the National Economic Regeneration Plan (Penjana) which provides package options to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism, arts and culture industries.

This was among those submitted by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri when Nancy received a courtesy visit from Nor Shamsiah here today.

The Office of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), in a statement today, said during the meeting, Nor Shamsiah also submitted details of the fund.

“According to her (Nor Shamsiah) all the banks involved are ready to implement the process related to the management of the fund immediately as soon as the announcement is made,” according to the statement.

The meeting was also attended by Motac Secretary General Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat and the ministry’s top management.

According to the statement, Nancy, during the meeting, said it was important for Motac to work with BNM to get an explanation of the latest scenario involving the country’s economic position, especially the current impact faced by tourism, arts and culture industry players in the country. — Bernama