Perikatan MPs propose setting up RCI on alleged Tabung Haji mismanagement

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Several MPs have suggested for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to be set up to investigate allegations of misconduct by Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) previous management.

The proposal was put forward by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (PN-Baling), who is also a former chairman of TH, as he stood up to interrupt Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) while the latter was presenting his motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and debate on the Royal Address.

Abdul Azeez said the proposal to set up the commission was put forward during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration to investigate and get to the bottom of the allegations against the Islamic financial institution set up to facilitate Haj pilgrimage.

Anwar in his response did not reject the proposal, and asked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to consider setting up the commission.

“This may calm down the situation as it has created a lot of heated discussions and is a burden to the people who are sincerely trying to perform the hajj obligation,” he said.

Anwar also asked the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Islamic Affairs) to provide some views and explanation on the alleged mismanagement of the institution which holds in trust funds for Muslims and the Malays.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (PN-Pontian) when presenting his motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and debate on the Royal Address also questioned TH’s lack of financial reporting during Pakatan Harapan’s rule in 2018 and 2019.

He said failure to present the report in Parliament violated Act 240, namely the Statutory Bodies (Accounts and Annual Report) Act 1980.

“Why is it that until today, the financial reports for TH for two consecutive years during PH’s rule in 2018 and 2019 have not been released and tabled in Parliament? Is TH’s annual report audited?

“Barisan Nasional had never failed to present its audited financial report every year which ends in December. How can the ‘hibah’ (dividend) be announced when the account is not audited?” he said.

The Parliament sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama