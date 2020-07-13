BN women’s chief congratulates Azalina on appointment as Deputy Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (centre) together with his deputies Datuk Seri Azalina Othman (right) and Mohd Rashid Hasnon during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) women’s wing chairman Datuk Noraini Ahmad has congratulated Pengerang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on her appointment as the Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Noraini, through her Facebook posting, said this was the first time the Dewan Rakyat had chosen a woman for the post and it was all the more exciting because Azalina is an Umno MP.

“It is now recorded in history, the moment the Parliament and the government elevated and empowered women’s role to this level in a group of policy-makers.

“Umno and BN women are very proud with this achievement and pray that she (Azalina) will be blessed and protected by Allah while carrying out her duty,” said Noraini, who is also the Higher Education Minister.

Earlier during the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, Azalina was elected as the new Deputy Speaker to replace Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, who had resigned.

Azalina was elected in accordance with the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 6 (2), read together with Standing Order 4 (1), based on a motion tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama