RON95, RON97 up seven sen, diesel up three sen per litre

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go up by seven sen to RM1.72 and RM2.02 per litre respectively while that of diesel will increase by three sen to RM1.87 per litre for the one-week period from midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the increase was due to changes in prices of refined petroleum products, in line with the current trend of world crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take the appropriate steps to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama