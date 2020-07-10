Ismail Sabri: Contact sports, local tournaments allowed from next week

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said non-contact and individual sports competitions, such as motor racing, gymnastics, diving and singles badminton competitions, will also be allowed from that date. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Malaysians will be allowed to take part in contact sports from July 15.

He said non-contact and individual sports competitions, such as motor racing, gymnastics, diving and singles badminton competitions, will also be allowed from that date.

However, no spectators will be allowed.

Ismail said contact sports such as football, rugby and hockey involving the national league and tournament, which was postponed since February will resume on August 15.

At the same time, commercial sports businesses, field and sports operators are also allowed to resume operation next Wednesday.

“Organisation of tournaments and contests is limited to local events/tournaments alone, with no spectators and no mass gathering of participants.

“International events involving participants from abroad are not allowed yet at this point.

“The implementation of sports activities and tournament organization must be held in a controlled environment by the premises operator and event organizer,” he said during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail said for fans, the national league like football’s Malaysia Super League (MSL), National Hockey League (NHL) as well as the Sepak Takraw League (STL) can be screened live through the social media via internet stream.

“All SOPs will be uploaded by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in the near future for reference,” he said.