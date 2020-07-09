Six to be charged today over kidnap-murder of ‘Datuk Seri’

Fadzil said the six men would be charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Six individuals, including a man with a ‘Datuk’ title and a Bangladeshi man, will be charged in the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court here today with the abduction and murder of a businessman with a ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the six men would be charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

“Eleven arrests have been made throughout the investigation into the case and the Attorney General’s Chambers has issued a directive for the six suspects to be charged”, he said in a statement today.

Bernama previously reported that the body of a 55-year-old businessman was found at Batu 27, Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya on June 27.

The victim, who is also a property developer, is believed to have been abducted while working out at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya at 10.30am on June 10.

The police investigation revealed that one of the suspects had made a ransom demand of S$50 million from the victim’s family through a phone call, but no payment was made.

On July 2, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that police did not rule out debt and business issues as motives behind the kidnapping-cum-murder. — Bernama



