Under-probe Bersih 2.0 chairman says will answer questions on anti ‘Sheraton Move’ demo in court

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi district police headquarters July 7, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Thomas Fann

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann, who was called in for police questioning today over a peaceful assembly last February, said he will provide answers only in court.

Fann said he is exercising his right under Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code to only answer in court.

“If the police believe they have enough evidence to prove that we are the organiser of the said protests, I welcome the opportunity to answer the charges in a court of law,” Fann said in a statement.

He was called in for questioning at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters earlier today regarding a demonstration that was promoted on Bersih 2.0’s Facebook page on February 25 and 29.

The electoral watchdog is being investigated under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as the organiser of the “Turun Ke Jalan: Demokrasi Mati” at Dataran Merdeka on February 29, and for not giving 10 days prior notice to the police.

The demonstration was to show Malaysians’ dissatisfaction over politicians involved in a gambit dubbed the “Sheraton Move” that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the ascension of the incumbent Perikatan Nasional administration.

Fann commended the police investigating officer who he said conducted the interview professionally.