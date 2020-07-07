Health Ministry says six new Covid-19 cases today, all Malaysian patients

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the six cases were local transmissions and the other four were Malaysians returning from abroad. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Six new Covid-19 cases, all involving Malaysians, were detected in the country as at noon today, raising the total coronavirus infections to date to 8,674.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the six cases were local transmissions and the other four were Malaysians returning from abroad.

Of the two local cases, one is from the Federal Territory and the other is from Selangor.

“No cases involving non-Malaysian were reported today,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Five patients were discharged today, putting the total Covid-19 recoveries at 8,481 cases or 97.8 per cent.

There were no new Covid-19 fatalities reported today as well, keeping the death toll at 121 to date.

Currently, only two patients undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit require ventilators.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 647 people in the country were found to have contracted the coronavirus while abroad.

He said no family member of Malaysian returnees currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day home quarantine order since June 10 have been found to be infected, but urged constant vigilance to avoid spreading Covid-19 to others.

“This marks a positive start in the implementation of the Home Supervisory and Observation. However, this is entirely subject to compliance with the HSO which is set out so that there is no risk of infection in the community.

“Accordingly, the MOH urges travellers returning to Malaysia to continue to cooperate with the MOH and comply with the conditions under this order in order to continue our efforts to break the Covid-19 infection chain in Malaysia,” he said.