Bersatu appoints Syed Saddiq’s former aide Aizad Roslan as youth wing chief

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has promoted Mohd Aizad Roslan from vice-chief to the new chief for its youth wing Armada. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia announced today the promotion of Mohd Aizad Roslan from vice-chief to the new chief for its youth wing Armada, after disputed leader Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s membership was annulled on May 28.

In a statement today, Armada said the shake up is needed to ensure the wing remains effective in order to strengthen the party

“The whole Armada firstly wants to express appreciation and thanks to Syed Saddiq who had contributed by leading Armada. Thank you, and your services will be remembered and will be remembered in Armada’s fiery struggle.

“Under the Bersatu constitution, Armada chief position will be held by vice-chief Mr Aizad Roslan,” it said.

Mohd Aizad had served as Syed Saddiq’s political secretary when the latter served as the youth and sports minister.

The statement also announced that the wings’ treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali will be replaced by Fairuz Renddan, while Izhar Shah Arif Shah will take over the position of information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamuddin.

Both Rafiq and Ulya are considered to be in Syed Saddiq’s faction.

The party had previously appointed Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as secretary-general, to replace Dr Mahathir loyalist Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

On June 9, disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs had filed a lawsuit to challenge Bersatu’s termination of their memberships and effectively their leadership roles, besides also seeking compensation.

The case will be heard in Kuala Lumpur’s High Court on July 9.