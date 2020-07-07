Annuar Musa says his statement of support for Muhyiddin only for now, does not know what future holds

In a press conference, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that Umno and PAS shared the same stance in their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister following a meeting between them last month. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Umno Supreme Council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa said his statement that Umno and PAS support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister is only for the here and now, in the context of a possible snap election being held in the near future.

However, he said he could not comment on what might transpire further down the road as it is “too far away”.

“I can confirm that the issue of the prime minister position was discussed, and we support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and the prime minister.

“But politics is dynamic. Our present position is we support the prime minister. If there is a snap election, we stand with the prime minister.

“But if the election is held in four or five years’ time, if it is far down the road, I cannot answer that as it is too far away,” he said in a press conference today.

The press conference was shared on his official Facebook page by the Ministry of Federal Territories official media, Wilayahku.

Annuar was asked to comment on his July 2 statement that Umno will name Muhyiddin as the prime minister in the next general election.

In a press conference, Annuar said that Umno and PAS shared the same stance in their support for Muhyiddin as prime minister following a meeting between them last month.

The statement received backlash from several Umno leaders including vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin who urged the party to nominate its own prime ministerial candidate for the coming general election on July 4.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi then called on his party to stop trading verbal volleys as to who should be PN’s prime ministerial candidate in the 15th general election.

Annuar said he agreed with his president and his statement on July 2 is merely to relay information to the press from the agreement between Umno and PAS as they are linked in the Muafakat Nasional coalition.

He said there was no contradiction amid pushback from several senior Umno leaders who insisted that an Umno leader should become the prime ministerial candidate if the party were to win the most seats in the next general election.

“We did not discuss the (prime ministerial) candidate. We discussed support for the prime minister. These are two different things,” he said.