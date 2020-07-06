Four-day water disruption anticipated for 290 areas in Klang Valley as treatment plant to close for repairs

Pengurusan Air Selangor head of operations Abas Abdullah shows a list of affected areas at a press conference on the temporary shutdown for essential improvement works at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort July 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Nearly 300 areas are set to be affected by a scheduled water disruption arising from repair and improvement works to the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP).

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the disruption will commence on July 14 at 9am, with the plant expected to be fully operational again by 5pm on July 17.

“The 290 affected areas include those in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, KL and Kuala Langat. The duration of the disruption will vary and depend on the location of the customers’ premises,” said its head of operations Abas Abdullah at a press conference.

He said SSP3 WTP is expected to recommence distribution on July 15 at 9am, with approximately 48 per cent of the affected areas expected to receive their water supply by 9am on July 16.

“By 9am on July 17, the water supply recovery rate is expected to have reached 80 per cent, followed by full recovery by 5pm the following day.

“To address this, 91 water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises including hospitals and dialysis centres,” Abas said.

As the mobilisation commences on July 16, he advised Air Selangor’s 420,000 affected account holders to make preparations in their homes and premises before the disruption occurs.

“Customers are urged to store some water and consume it prudently during this period.

“Additionally, from July 16 to 17, we will make eight Local Service Centres (Pusat Khidmat Setempat) and six public water taps available for residential customers who require water before their supply resumes,” Abbas said.

As for commercial customers including those in manufacturing and industrial sectors, the operations head said they can purchase water at two filling stations using their respective water tankers.

“The water will be sold at RM2.28 per cubic metre, and customers can make payments for their purchase at all 10 Air Selangor customer service counters.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the disruption, but the critical asset replacement and improvement works on SSP3 WTP will enable it to operate more efficiently and ensure all equipment is in good working condition,” he said.

The complete list and locations of the affected areas, Service Centres, public water taps and water filling stations can be found on Air Selangor’s social media channels, website and the Air Selangor app.