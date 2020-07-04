After PKR sacking, Sungai Acheh assemblyman to join Perikatan component party

NIBONG TEBAL, July 4 — Sungai Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim, who was one of three state PKR leaders sacked by the party recently, said he now plans to join one of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties.

Expressing disappointment with his former party, Zulkifli said he had not been given any chance to defend himself or appeal the decision, adding that the official letter he received on July 1 on the matter gave no reasons for the sacking as well.

“Insyaallah, in the near future, I will be choosing PN as in PN we have Umno, PAS and Bersatu. I will be submitting my application form in Kuala Lumpur soon,” he told a media conference at the Sungai Acheh state constituency service centre here today.

He also said he will be joining the opposition block at the next Penang state assembly sitting.

“I am not an Independent, I am a PN assemblyman (PN-friendly), it is just that I have yet to name which party I will be joining and that will be announced soon,” he said.

On his sacking from PKR, Zulkifli insists that the PKR Disciplinary Committee should have summoned him for investigations before making any decisions.

“I was shocked as I do not even know what the reasons for my sacking were,” he said, adding that he will not be appealing the decision as he has lost faith in the party leadership.

Among those who were present today to lend their support were Penaga assemblyman, Mohd Yusni Mat Piah, Penang Opposition leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor and Teluk Bahang assemblyman, Zolkifly Md Lazim. — Bernama