PKR announces list of Parliamentary spokespersons to shadow portfolios held by federal ministers for greater check and balance

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today announced a list of Parliamentary spokespersons and their deputies, similar to that of a shadow cabinet, with specific party leaders appointed to shadow portfolios of ministers within the federal government.

A statement released by PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the list was formulated to raise the effectiveness of PKR parliamentarians, which in turn would highlight the strength and depth of the party as a multiracial, inclusive and effective entity.

Among those named include party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Opposition leader, Datuk Johari Abdul appointed to shadow the defence and home affairs portfolio, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail shadowing the finance, cost of living and consumer affairs portfolios, Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar was given the natural resources, water and energy portfolio, while Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail named chairman of the PKR advisory council

“This line (of Parliamentary Spokespersons) offers youth and women leaders, those with experience at federal and state-level governments, and those formerly employed in the corporate sector, have served on trade unions, including community activists,” he said in the statement.

Nik Nazmi said that with the appointment of the spokespersons, every decision made by the current Perikatan Nasional Cabinet will undergo more effective check and balance, and will improve the competence and efficacy of all PKR MPs.

“PKR has informed its partners in Pakatan Harapan concerning the formation of this list of PKR Parliamentary Spokespersons, and our Pakatan Harapan partners are currently making preparations for the upcoming Parliament session,” he added.

Other appointments include Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang appointed to shadow the housing, local government, and infrastructure portfolio, and Nurul Izzah Anwar given the women, family, and community development portfolio.

Former deputy health minister Lee Boon Chee shadows the health portfolio, Fauziah Salleh given the environment portfolio, Subang MP Wong Chen given the international trade and industry portfolio, while Nik Nazmi shadows the education portfolio.

Other notable appointments include Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who was given the rural development portfolio, Akmal Nasir the youth and sports portfolio and deputised by P. Prabakaran, as Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil will shadow the communications, and art and culture portfolio.

William Leong Jee Keen was made spokesperson for Parliament and administrative matters, with R. Sivarasa shadowing the law portfolio.

The list noticeably only consists of PKR party members, despite PH consisting of three parties, namely PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, and DAP.