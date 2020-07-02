NUTP urges govt to consider longer Aidiladha holiday

NUTP urged the government to consider allocating a longer public holiday for Aidiladha celebration this year to allow people to celebrate in their hometowns. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has urged the government to consider allocating a longer public holiday for Aidiladha celebration this year to allow people to celebrate in their hometowns.

Its secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock, in a statement, said that NUTP has received numerous complaints from parents and teachers as the Aidiladha celebration will be celebrated during the normal school week following the amended 2020 school calendar.

In this regard, he added that NUTP proposed that July 30 should be designated as a special holiday allocated by the Education Minister, Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, as well as July 29 and August 3 as leave of absence by the respective state Registrar’s Office.

“NUTP hopes this matter would be given special consideration and approval by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to review the holidays in conjunction with Aidiladha to allow the public to celebrate it with their family in their hometowns”, he added.

Tan said the sudden change in the 2020 school calendar has created various issues among the teachers and their families.

“Many of them, who were unable to enjoy Aidilfitri celebration (due to the enforcement of the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19), are planning to return to their hometowns for Aidiladha based on the old school calendar.

“Besides, it is not only celebrated by the Malays but also by other races in Malaysia”, he said. — Bernama