Salleh Said Keruak confirms bid to rejoin Umno

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Former Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak confirmed that he has applied to rejoin the Malay party through its Sabah chief, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

In a statement on his personal website, the former Sabah chief minister said the application was made on May 26.

“I made the decision after reflecting on my earlier decision, including to leave Umno en-bloc on December 12, 2018, which I now see as a misunderstanding.

“Now I leave everything to Umno, especially the president, the Supreme Council and Umno Sabah chief led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to consider my application,” said Salleh.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar disclosed that Salleh made the application, which he also said has reached the party.

He told national news agency Bernama that Umno was open to former members returning to its fold.

After leaving Umno, Salleh made overtures to PKR in October last year but said he opted out in April this year after carefully studying the country’s political landscape, including the internal squabbles in PKR.