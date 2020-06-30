Zuraida: Anwar should focus on strengthening PKR first if he wants to be PM

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The mass exodus of PKR members is a clear indication that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has failed to strengthen the party, sacked former vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said Anwar would never be a prime minister (PM) if he still has problems of unifying the party.

“I think this should be a learning lesson and a sign for the party president to look into what he should do in order to improve the party, as I have said before I left the party. The party president should look into strengthening the party first instead of focusing on becoming the prime minister.

“If the party is not strong, how would you become the prime minister? That’s basic. That is very basic, actually,” she said during a press conference in Cheras today.

Zuraida was sacked in February along with former deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and several other PKR MPs for playing a part in the “Sheraton Move” which become an impetus that led to the collapse of Pakatan Harapan government.

PKR Central Leadership Council in its meeting on Sunday had agreed with the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary board to sack its five members including its women chief Haniza Talha.

Haniza had her membership suspended on April 6 for meeting both Azmin and Zuraida at Sheraton Hotel.

Also sacked are known Azmin and Zuraida’s associates in PKR including Permatang Pauh division deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin, Sg Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim, Sabah women’s wing chief Rahimah Majid and Penang women’s wing chief Nur Zarina Zakaria.

When asked about Anwar’s snub from being nominated as the opposition PM candidate by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Zuraida said she did not want to get involved.

“I don’t know, they both together fighting for a long time, I don’t want to get involved, let me concentrate in doing my job, to be a good government in Perikatan Nasional,” she said.