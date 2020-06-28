Nine KL premises advised to comply with RMCO SOPs, says senior minister

A digital thermometer used to detect body temperatures, hand sanitiser and log book are pictured at the entrance of a store at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Nine business premises were advised to comply with recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said another 1,359 were found to be obeying the set SOPs during inspections carried out by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement teams.

“The government is urging business operators and the general public to always practise social distancing and observe personal hygiene during the RMCO, especially during sales and purchase activities,” he said in a statement today.

He said KPDNHEP enforcement teams had also monitored 25 items at 845 business premises, including retailers (639 premises), wholesalers (175) and producers (31) yesterday.

From these checks, the teams found that there is enough supply of essential items to meet the nation’s consumer needs.

Ismail Sabri said the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) is also doing its own checks and have so far given an assurance there is sufficient supply of essential items.

“As such, the public should not worry because there is sufficient supply of these items,” he said.

He also said that the police detained four individuals yesterday for non-compliance of RMCO and all of them were slapped with compound notices.

“Among the violations were for indulging in karaoke or family entertainment centre activities (one case), activities involving large crowd that hampered social distancing (one case) and two more cases of not adhering to SOPs,” he said.

On border security, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said three foreigners were nabbed at Op Benteng roadblocks for immigration offences.

Ismail Sabri said the government will act sternly against those trying to enter the country illegally, adding that enforcement agencies will continue to tighten security, especially along rat trails.

Meanwhile, he said 22 public area sanitisation operations covering 18 zones in six states, among them Sabah, Melaka and Terengganu were carried out yesterday.

Also, he said 454 Malaysians returned from abroad yesterday, and from those 452 were made to undergo home quarantine while the other two were sent to the hospital.

“Another 148 individuals crossed the border via Johor and all of them have been made to undergo home quarantine,” he said, adding that police had also made 427 checks on those under home quarantine and found them to be complying with the set SOPs. — Bernama