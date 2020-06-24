Selangor deputy Speaker to be selected via consensus, says Amirudin

PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the coalition would make a consensus decision among PKR, DAP and the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to select a suitable candidate for the post following the resignation of Dr Daroyah Alwi, who quit PKR on June 13. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties are looking for a suitable candidate for the post of deputy Speaker of the Selangor Legislative Assembly, said state PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the coalition would make a consensus decision among PKR, DAP and the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to select a suitable candidate for the post following the resignation of Dr Daroyah Alwi, who quit PKR on June 13.

“Yes, Dr Daroyah has submitted her resignation letter, and we (PH) will look for her successor, of course the next one will come from PH,” he said when asked if Dr Daroyah, who is a state assemblywoman, had tendered her resignation as deputy Speaker of the Selangor Legislative Assembly.

The Selangor Legislative Assembly is scheduled to convene on July 13.

Commenting on the impact of Dr Daroyah leaving the party along with 35 other leaders, Amirudin, who is also the Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman, said the move had not affected PKR.

“Dr Daroyah’s move can be considered as small ripple. We (PKR) have been through a lot including leaders quit the party prior to this... two former deputy presidents and woman chief, but we will continue with our struggles,” he said. — Bernama