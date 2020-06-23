Covid-19: When schools reopen, don’t send unhealthy children, senior minister tells parents

Senior minister Radzi Jidin said the district education offices would conduct regular inspections and monitoring to ensure the SOP and guidelines were complied with when schools were opened. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — All quarters, including schools, students and parents are ready for the reopening of schools tomorrow and to comply with the School Opening Management Guidelines, said Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the district education offices would conduct regular inspections and monitoring to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines were complied with when schools were opened.

Mohd Radzi had earlier announced that schools would reopen tomorrow (June 24) involving Form Five and Six students who would be sitting for the public examinations, namely, Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM), Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM), Malaysian Higher Religious Certificate (STAM) and the international equivalents.

“To parents, if your children are not healthy, do not send them to school tomorrow and the next few days,” he told reporters after watching students return to the dormitories at the Sultan Alam Shah School, here today.

About 150 Form Five boys registered at the school dormitory today to start class tomorrow.

During the visit, Mohd Radzi saw the layout of the beds and the lockers in the dormitories and checked the SOP in the dining hall where only three students were allowed to eat at a table.

Mohd Radzi said the Education Ministry would analyse the situation after the Upper Six and Form Five started classes and would discuss with the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the National Security Council before deciding when other students could return to school. — Bernama