It’s true, Sabah handicrafts are beautiful, says Hamzah Zainudin in jest after Warisan ‘shopping spree’ allegation

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to reporters in Ulu Kinta, Ipoh June 19, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said that, as home minister, there is nothing wrong with him having a discussion with anyone, whether a politician or non-politician.

Hamzah said this when asked to comment on the allegation made by DAP national political education director Liew Chin Tong, who accused him of enticing Warisan lawmakers to his side during a visit to Sabah recently.

“Let me be frank with all of you, I’m a minister... I think I can meet anyone that I like or anyone who wants to visit me. There is nothing wrong, right?

“Some of them came to ask favours. We at the Home Ministry are trying to help not only our staff and ministry, but also the people of the state, especially in Sabah and Sarawak,” he told a press conference after attending the ‘Majlis Penyampaian Pangkat Posthumous Skim Ex-Gratia Kerja Polis Diraja Malaysia’ at the Seniors Officers’ Mess, North Brigade, General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta here.

Yesterday, Liew reminded his Pakatan Plus coalition colleagues that Hamzah is allegedly enticing lawmakers from Warisan to his side as the Sabah-based party is seen as key to the Pakatan Plus pact’s possible return to Putrajaya.

“The attempted ‘shopping spree’ to buy over politicians by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin in Sabah with the aim of causing the collapse of the Warisan-led Sabah government should also tell us who the enemies are.

“Shafie Apdal and his party Warisan are actually the lynchpin in our effort to reclaim the mandate,” Liew wrote on his blog, referring to Warisan president and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Hamzah said that he read about Liew’s post via Facebook on his supposed “shopping spree” in Sabah.

“Tell him it’s true, handicrafts in Sabah are actually beautiful and I like to buy a lot of handicrafts in Sabah.

“And this time around, I want to bring a lot of bags to bring back these handicrafts to all my friends. I thank him for reminding me to bring more bags to Sabah for my next visit,” he said.

Hamzah said his purpose of visit to Sabah was to check the list of the enforcement officers under his ministry who are eligible to receive the Incentive Payment According to Location and Level of Difficulties (BIMLTK).