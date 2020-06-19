FT quit rent, parcel rent deadline extended to Nov 30

The final date for inhabitants of the Federal Territories (FT) of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to pay the 2020 quit rent and parcel rent has been extended by six months from May 31 to November 30. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The final date for inhabitants of the Federal Territories (FT) of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to pay the 2020 quit rent and parcel rent has been extended by six months from May 31 to November 30, with the late payment penalty also waived.

Federal Territories Land and Mineral director, Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, said in a statement today that the decision is with immediate effect.

He said the Government knows that the economic situation, Covid-19 and movement control order (MCO) implemented since March 18 has had a financial impact on everyone, so “this decision should bring relief because people will have more time to pay their tax as per the National Land Code 1965”.

He said the decision will benefit 298,405 taxpayers in all three territories. — Bernama