PDRM issues 80,950 summonses from day one of RMCO

A general view of traffic at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza on the first day of the recovery movement control order June 10, 2020. Among the major offences were driving over the speed limit (37,802), expired licenses (12,169) and disobeying traffic signs (10,390). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has issued 80,950 summonses against road users since the first day of the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) (June 10) until yesterday.

Among the major offences were driving over the speed limit (37,802), expired licenses (12,169) and disobeying traffic signs (10,390).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said JSPT would continue to issue summonses and bring the offenders to court if they violated the road rules and the law.

“This also include road users who were drink-driving and motorcyclists caught racing on the road,” he told Bernama today.

In another development, he said almost 40 million outstanding summonses had not been settled by the public since 2000.

He said all the summonses amounted to about RM4 billion.

Azisman also reminded those who received traffic summonses to settle them immediately.

“The highest number of offences committed by traffic offenders are driving over the speed limit, disobeying traffic signs, license-related offenses and failing to comply with traffic lights,” he said. — Bernama