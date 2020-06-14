Two mini petrol station workers hurt in blaze in Sungkai

IPOH, June 14 — Two male workers were injured in a fire involving an underground petrol storage tank at a SMART mini petrol station on Jalan Felda Trolak Utara, Sungkai, near here, tonight.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) said the department received a call about the fire at 10.26pm.

“We immediately dispatched a team of firemen from the Slim River JBPM to put out the fire after receiving a call about the incident.

‘‘At the time of the incident, the workers were working at the underground petrol storage tank area and their legs were burned in the fire,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the victims were sent to Slim River Hospital for further treatment.

He said the fire was put out by members of the public using fire extinguishers but the firemen were still monitoring the scene.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated and no fatality has been reported,” he said. — Bernama