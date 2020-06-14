Malaysian govt urged to simplify application process for Penjana tourism financing

Langkawi Business Association (Niagakawi) deputy president Datuk Alexander Isaac said the application policy had to be simplified to achieve the goal of helping to revive the tourism industry, which was facing challenges. — SoyaCincau pic

LANGKAWI, June 14 — The government is urged to simplify the application process for the Penjana (National Economic Recovery Plan) Tourism Financing worth RM1 billion, details of which will be announced in July to help industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Langkawi Business Association (Niagakawi) deputy president, Datuk Alexander Isaac said the application policy had to be simplified to achieve the goal of helping to revive the tourism industry, which was facing challenges.

“The government’s move to implement the Penjana Tourism Financing is most welcome as it benefits tourism industry players whose businesses are in dire need of cash flow injections in order to stay afloat.

“It is hoped that the application process or loan policy will be simplified to reach the industry players most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told Bernama.

On June 5, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM1 billion Penjana Tourism Financing facility to finance transformation initiatives by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism industry.

Details of the fund will be announced by Bank Negara Malaysia in July.

Taman Buaya Langkawi Sdn Bhd, general manager Adam Fuaad, advised that users who receive RM50 in their e-wallet account through the ePenjana Programme can also use it to make payments while on vacations or travelling.

“The industry is grateful to the government’s decision for allowing interstate travel which has helped the tourism sector in Langkawi.

“In addition to waiting for a detailed announcement in July, the ePenjana Programme could also be a way to make payments for the purchase of travel packages such as admission tickets, thus helping the domestic tourism sector,” he said.

To encourage Malaysians to use contactless payments, the government will implement the RM750 million ePenjana Programme by crediting RM50 into consumers’ e-wallet accounts.

Langkawi, affected by the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection, began to enjoy positive outcomes from the government’s decision to allow domestic tourism operations as announced under the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) on June 10 when it began to be visited by the public. — Bernama