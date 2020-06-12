Johor Sultan orders state religious council to investigate anti-Rohingya banner

An anti-Rohingya banner seen outside a surau in Kampung Plentong Baru, Masai. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has today ordered the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) to conduct a detailed investigation following pictures on social media of an anti-Rohingya banner displayed in front of a mosque in the state which have since gone viral.

He said the anti-Rohingya banners on social media sites have prompted a number of negative reactions, especially against mosques and suraus in the area.

“Therefore, I have directed the MAINJ and the village headman’s office to conduct a detailed investigation and report back to me directly,” said Sultan Ibrahim on his official Facebook page today.

The 61-year-old state monarch also cautioned the public against speculation as such action would only create negative perception among the public.

“Do not rush to publish statements on social media without checking that what is written may be defamatory,” warned Sultan Ibrahim.

On Tuesday, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim had criticised an anti-Rohingya banner found outside a surau in Kampung Plentong Baru in Masai, Johor.

This comes in the wake of the government’s announcement that only Malaysians will be allowed to attend congregational and Friday prayers once restrictions under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) have been eased.