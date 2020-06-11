Zamrose Mohd Zain appointed new army chief

General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain has been appointed as the 28th Chief of Army effective today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — General Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain has been appointed as the 28th Chief of Army effective today.

He succeeds General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi who is due to retire in November this year.

The passing of the baton was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

Born on Sept 22, 1962, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Zamrose started his career as a Cadet Officer in 1980 and was subsequently commissioned as Second Lieutenant on Jan 24, 1981.

During his 39 years of service, he has held various key positions in the Army and prior to this appointment he was the Army Eastern Field Commander.

Meanwhile Hasbullah who was born in Kuala Kangsar, Perak began his army career as cadet officer and underwent officer cadet training at Portsea, Australia before he was commissioned into the Royal Malay Regiment on Dec 11, 1981.

Thereafter, he rose through the ranks and was promoted to Army Field Commander in 2009 before being appointed Army deputy chief in 2011.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, Navy chief, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad. — Bernama