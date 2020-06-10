Penang allows 40 to perform Friday prayers beginning June 12

Penang Mufti Datuk Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said the matter was decided by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — Penang has allowed more individuals to perform the Friday prayers as well as the five daily prayers at the mosques beginning June 12.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, in a statement today, said for Friday prayers, members of the congregation would be increased to 40 compared to 15 previously while for the five daily prayers, the number would be limited to 15 people, comprising the officials and committee members of the mosque.

He said the matter was decided by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP).

“The number of members of congregation for Friday prayers and five daily prayers at the mosque will gradually increase. It is up to the mosques on how they want to implement it, for example using rotations,” he said.

Wan Salim said the standard operating procedures (SOP) are still the same including body temperature screening, recording attendance, bring along own prayer mats, perform ablution at home and leave the prayer hall immediately after completing the prayers. — Bernama