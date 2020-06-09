Abang Johari: State government targeting digital connectivity for whole of Sarawak by 2025

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that since Sarawak only intensified its digitalisation programme about two years ago, it would need some time for all the necessary infrastructures to be operational. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 9 — The Sarawak government, through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), is targeting state-wide digital connectivity by 2025, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that since Sarawak only intensified its digitalisation programme about two years ago, it would need some time for all the necessary infrastructures to be operational.

“In setting up the SMA, we (the state government) had allocated a fund of RM1 billion and it will take time for us to set up the towers and fibre optics,” he said today in reply to a question posted by a participant at the “Post Covid-19: Sarawak the New Normal” online webinar organised by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC).

He said the SMA would continue to explore various technologies to accelerate digital connectivity in the state.

“I hope by the year 2023 or 2025, the infrastructure will cover (the areas) between the north and south of Sarawak. This will definitely transform the (digital) connectivity landscape in the state. It is a tough job but I hope we will can reach the target,” he added. — Bernama