Insurance agent slashed by customer in Manjung, severely injured

LUMUT, June 8 — An insurance agent was badly injured after he was slashed with a knife by a customer following an argument on policy matters in a house at Marina Villa here, yesterday.



Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said in the 12pm incident, the suspect, in his 20s, also hit six vehicles while fleeing the scene.



“After slashing the victim, the suspect escaped using a Toyota Vellfire. While driving towards the Sitiawan town, the suspect also hit six other vehicles.



“The suspect then ran off to a nearby building and stole a Proton Saga BLM,” he said in a statement here today.



Nor Omar said the police managed to arrest the injured suspect at about 2.30pm in Seri Manjung while the Proton Saga BLM was found at an oil palm estate in Gurney Town.



He said the police also seized a knife believed to be used in the incident and the victim is being treated at the Seri Manjung Hospital.



The case is being investigated under Section 326 and 392 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, and robbery. — Bernama