Cuepacs urges Putrajaya to retain contract staff in govt agencies

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to resume the services of 603 contract workers in government agencies whose contracts have either expired or will expire soon.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said it was learned that out of the total, 265 of them had seen their contracts expire, while the contracts of another 338 were ending soon.

“Cuepacs has received numerous complaints from contract workers at government agencies on concerns over the renewal of their contracts despite performing well at work.

“In this regard, Cuepacs has appealed to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that all contract workers, especially those who have had their contracts ended, to been reinstated, while those whose contracts are set to end soon, to be renewed,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan said contract workers were also civil servants, adding that some of them had served for five to ten years in their respective agencies with full dedication, hence it would only be fair to have their contracts extended.

He said the contract workers involved should not be dismissed, but rather, the government’s human resources should be re-evaluated and reorganised by placing these individuals in ministries or agencies with critical needs.

He said the effort would not only reduce unemployment but enable these ministries and agencies to work more efficiently to help the government in reviving the country’s economy.

“During this time when the country is entering the phase of the Recovery movement control order (RMCO), it is apt for their contracts to be renewed to help the government provide good service to the people and implement the national economic recovery plan,” he added. — Bernama