Upko launches rebranding exercise online, says party chief

Upko’s new logo was unveiled online today. — Picture via Facebook/Upko Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU, June 7 — In line with the new normal, the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) today launched a brand of the party online.

The rebranding exercise also saw Upko changed its name from the previous United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation as well as the logo and flag.

Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau officiated the launch which was also broadcast live via the party’s Facebook page today.

Tangau in his speech said the launch of the rebranding also saw Upko’s vision, mission and objectives renewed in accordance with the aspirations and needs of the people in Sabah.

“Today marks another historic moment in Upko’s struggle. Upko has opened up a new chapter to become a more inclusive party.

“It is a continuation of Upko’s pragmatic and dynamic struggle which always takes into account the people’s pulse,” he said. — Bernama