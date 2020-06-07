SOPs, date for reopening of sports and recreation sector to be out tomorrow

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry would give more details on the government’s decision tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is expected to announce the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the date for the second phase of the sports and recreation sector to resume operations, tomorrow.

Permission to operate follows the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when announcing the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today, among others, giving the green light and space for the sports and recreation sector to reopen in compliance with the SOPs that will be set.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the ministry would give more details on the government’s decision after the press conference of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, tomorrow.

“I believe that many sports enthusiasts have welcomed the announcement just now. This good news will benefit the sports community and the sports industry in general.

“Various initiatives and SOP proposals from overseas sports sectors are also being considered and being taken into account by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry to be implemented gradually and with the joint responsibility of all parties,” he said.

Among Muhyiddin’s announcements regarding the sports sector was permission for team training as well as sports activities that did not involve body contact and outdoor group activities such as tenpin bowling, badminton, archery, shooting, cycling and motorcycle convoys.

However, swimming, rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball and hockey, including sports competitions or games involving large crowds of supporters or spectators, are not permitted. — Bernama