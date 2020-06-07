MACC seizes RM600,000, car in connection with probe over stolen party funds in KL

MACC has seized RM600,000, believed to be misappropriated funds from the houses of two members of a political party.. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized RM600,000, believed to be misappropriated funds from the houses of two members of a political party.

Its investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said the money was seized two days ago (June 5).

“Also seized was a car worth RM100,000 belonging to another member, believed to have been purchased using the misapropriated funds,” he told Bernama.

On June 4, media reported that a member of a political party had been detained by the MACC to assist in investigation into the loss of money belonging to a former minister.

Another member of the party was detained by MACC the following day to facilitate investigation of the case.

Prior to this, media had reported on the loss of more than RM200,000 from a former minister’s house on March 28. — Bernama