Federal Development Action Council to be established soon, says FT minister

LABUAN, June 7 — The Federal Development Action Council (FDAC) will be established soon to oversee economic development in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the council, which will be chaired by him, would also have a Labuan chapter to monitor the island’s economic development.

“This morning we discussed the need to establish the council, including at the Labuan level, that will put the relevant federal government agencies under one roof,” he told reporters after presenting appointment letters to leaders of the People’s Representative Council (MPP) at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan today.

He said the Perikatan Nasional government would draw up new development plans for Labuan to meet the people’s aspiration.

“Labuan must not rely solely on its oil and gas and international financial sectors but must embrace more sustainable revenue-generating sectors. We want Labuan to be dynamic and sustainable,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Village Security and Development Committees here would be getting allowance from the Labuan Corporation in addition to the fixed allocation from the Ministry of Rural Development. — Bernama