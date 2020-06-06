Umno-PAS discuss formation of PN secretariat, ready for snap polls

According to a source, GE15 is expected to be called after pending matters in PN and Bersatu have been resolved. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Umno and PAS' Muafakat Nasional pact is finalising its preparations to face a snap 15th general election as rumours continue to mount over yet another attempt to initiate a change in who holds federal power.

Malaysiakini quoting a source said the preparations which includes the formation of an official PN secretariat, were discussed during a Muafakat Nasional meeting held at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night.

“GE15 (15th general election) is expected to be called after pending matters in PN and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) have been resolved,” the source told Malaysiakini.

According to other sources quoted by the news portal, they said the issue of seat distribution between Umno and PAS has been resolved but yet to be finalised.

The PN secretariat is expected to advance to next stages of discussion and negotiations for seat distributions also with Bersatu and other allies.

In addition, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had also reportedly said in a recent Facebook post that indicated the party's readiness to face snap polls sharing several photographs taken during former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak's visit to his house.

Najib had previously argued that calling for GE15 would be the last resort in returning political stability to the country.