MACC denies claims of using intimidation against Syed Saddiq’s aide

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied claims that an honorary secretary of a youth club was intimidated to give a statement during a probe over missing cash from former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s house.

The agency’s investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali strongly said the allegations made by Siti Nurul Hidayah Shaziman who claimed that she had been threatened, verbally abused and forced to give a statement was groundless.

Norazlan said the commission will not tolerate or be intimidated by any threats from any party because the agency has evidence that these allegations were not true.

“Her claims that she was surrounded by four or five male officers during questioning and was threatened is not true, on the contrary throughout the process of recording the statement, she was accompanied by two female officers.

“She came voluntarily and is one of the main witnesses to provide important evidence in helping the MACC investigate this case,” he told Bernama today.

Investigations are being carried out into the missing RM250,000 in a safe box from the former minister’s house.

Norazlan said the MACC would lodge a police report on the allegations against the agency.

“The MACC is willing to give full cooperation to the police on this matter,” he added.

Yesterday, Siti Nurul, who was also Syed Saddiq’s aide issued a statement over being mistreated by the MACC in a video posted on a local portal. — Bernama