Jais to conduct online pre-marriage course beginning June 13

SHAH ALAM, June 6 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will conduct the Islamic Pre-Marriage Course (KPPI) via online, beginning June 13.

Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said applications for the online KPPI can be made starting this Tuesday.

Each online KPPI session would see participations of a maximum of 150 participants, he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahzihan said applicants would be notified about further details of the online KPPI via email.

He said priority would be given to those who have registered and paid the fees to attend KPPI which had been postponed since March 18 following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Certificates will only be issued to participants who have successfully completed the task given,” he added.

Further information on the impelementation of online KPPI can be ontained at www.jais.gov.my or Jais’ official social media sites or by contacting the Family Law Division of Jais at 017-949 2634 beginning June 9. — Bernama