Ismail Sabri: ‘Illegal’ private nurseries should register with ministry to ensure Covid-19 SOP compliance

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Unregistered private nurseries should register with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry immediately so they can abide by standard operating procedures to curb Covid-19.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that there were a lot of stringent SOPs for daycare centres, childcare centres and nurseries that unregistered operators would be unaware of unless briefed by the ministry.

“Some 7,901 nurseries have applied to reopen and these are under three categories: businesses, public nurseries and those that are home-based.

“But we are worried about those private ones that are open... what can be considered illegally. We worry about their safety because they are not given proper training by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

“If something happens, it will be out of the ministry’s hands,” he said.

Ismail Sabri asked private nurseries and daycare centres to come forward and register themselves so they can get proper information and guidelines on how to conduct their business in a safer environment, and also make it easier for the ministry to monitor them.

“It would also mean they can get aid from the government if there is any,” he said.

Asked about the risks of placing children in these nurseries and daycare centres while the pandemic is still ongoing, Ismail Sabri said that the SOPs were extremely stringent as the authorities were aware of the risks for children.

“There are times when parents will have to work overtime so they can be assured that the SOPs for these centres are very tight,” he said.

Yesterday, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said that guidelines for childcare centres were approved by the Health Ministry and had been improved upon by related parties.

She said the guidelines encompassed the overall operation of the childcare centres, from preparations to reopen to their daily sessions.