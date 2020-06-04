AirAsia Group evaluating proposals to raise capital to weather Covid-19 outbreak

AirAsia planes are seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — AirAsia Group Bhd (AAGB) has clarified that the company is currently evaluating several proposals to raise capital to strengthen its equity base or liquidity.

The company said its board of directors (BODs) had been presented with proposals from a number of investment bankers, lenders, as well as potential investors to help the company weather the storm caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The company has ongoing deliberations with a number of parties for joint-ventures and collaborations that may result in additional investments in specific segments of the group’s business.

“AAGB may soon reach a decision as to the final form, which may be a combination thereof, as well as the amount to be raised,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

This clarification was made in response to a news article published in a local daily today regarding a potential stake sale in AAGB. — Bernama