Penang MACC confirms report lodged against former minister, AG over power abuse

A general view of the MACC logo in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Penang chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received a report against a former minister and the former attorney general over alleged abuse of power when they were in the government.

The report was lodged by social activist Mohsin Abdul Latif at the Penang MACC headquarters in Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here.

“After reading the letter which went viral yesterday, I’m of the opinion that the decision made by the former attorney general was indeed influenced by the former minister.

“Hence, I urge the MACC to investigate whether or not there was an abuse of power in the case,” he told reporters before lodging the report.

Also present was another social activist Mohamad Amin Abdul Kadir.

Penang MACC director Lim Bee Kean, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama