Foreigner nabbed, 5.184 kg of syabu disguised as green tea seized in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU, June 3 — Police have arrested a foreign national and seized drugs worth an estimated RM207,378 during an operation on Sunday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said, acting on intelligence and surveillance carried out by the Semporna Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division, the 25-year-old man was picked up at 7.30pm at the Semporna Bus Terminal.

“During the arrest the suspect who was just arrived from Kota Kinabalu was carrying a box.

“Upon inspection we discovered 29 small boxes containing earphones and five large ‘green tea’ packages containing powder suspected to be syabu weighing 5.184 kilogrammes,” he told reporters here, today.

Zaini said further inspection found that the suspect did not possess any identification document and he was tested negative for drugs.

“The drugs were meant for distribution in Semporna and could feed the drug habit of about 1,000 addicts for a period of a month,” he added.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days from Monday and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama