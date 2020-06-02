Actor Farid Kamil gets another 13 months’ jail for criminal force against policeman

Actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari was sentenced to a total of 17 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari was sentenced to a total of 17 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for using criminal force to deter a policeman from discharging his duty and disorderly conduct in a police station.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham sentenced Farid Kamil, 39, to 13 months’ jail for obstructing the policeman and four months’ jail for disorderly conduct after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

After evaluating the testimony of the defence, the court found Farid Kamil guilty and sentenced him to 13 months’ imprisonment for using criminal force to deter the policeman from discharging his duty, an offence under Section 353 of the Penal Code, and four months’ jail for disorderly conduct, an offence under Section 90 of the Police Act, with both the sentences to be served concurrently from today, said the magistrate.

He also ordered Farid Kamil to pay RM5,000, in default six months’ jail, in prosecution cost.

However, Nor Ariffin allowed Farid Kamil’s request for a stay of the sentence, with bail of RM10,000 in one surety, pending filing of an appeal by his lawyer.

Farid Kamil was charged with committing both the offences against Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin at the Kota Damansara police station.at 1.20pm on January 11, 2018.

In mitigation, his lawyer, Kee Wei Lon requested for the court to impose minimum fine or place his client on good behaviour bond as he is the family breadwinner and has a wife, two children and parents to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Ahmad Salim prosecuted. — Bernama