Kit Siang labels PN ministers ‘worst offenders in politicking’ camouflaged as national good

Lim Kit Siang today denounced Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet for allegedly putting their personal political interests ahead of the public during the current Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today denounced Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet for allegedly putting their personal political interests ahead of the public during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He claimed Muhyiddin’s refusal to have a full parliamentary sitting when other countries in South-east Asia are doing so was a sign of “politicking”, by insisting he was doing so for the “national good”.

Lim pointed out that Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia had parliamentary sittings throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the Singapore government’s exit plan was superior to Malaysia’s.

“Without touching on the ignominious Sheraton Move, it is now clear that the backdoor prime minister and Cabinet are the worst offenders in ‘politicking’ although camouflaged initially under very noble terms – with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin claiming that since becoming prime minister, he had had not thought about politics as the people were ‘sick’ of it.

“It is now clear that since becoming prime minister on March 1, Muhyiddin had not stopped thinking about and acting on politics although he knew that the people were ‘sick’ of it,” Lim said in a statement.

The Iskandar Putri MP claimed that locking Parliament’s doors, enticing other MPs with offers of ministerial positions as well as in senior government-link companies, and the most recent membership nullification in Bersatu of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Maszlee Malik, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Amiruddin Hamzah were examples of such “politicking”.

“All these acts have one result, the shattering of public trust and confidence in the government, especially with regards to its bona fides in the various aspects of the invisible war against Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

“Public trust and confidence in Malaysia have been shattered by a government which is the worst offender of “politicking” although it is camouflaged as ‘doing national good’,” he added.