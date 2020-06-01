Court suspends 21-year-old motorist’s driving licence pending fatal drink driving case on KL highway

Khor Yong Zhang (centre) is led out of the Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Khor Yong Zhang, 21, was charged in the Magistrates Court here with causing the death of a food delivery man while driving under the influence of alcohol on the Sultan Iskandar Highway today.

The accessories shop assistant’s driving licence was also suspended pending the completion of the court case, Berita Harian reported.

The fatal road accident occurred at around 1.30am this morning at the Sultan Iskandar Highway heading towards Jalan Tun Razak in the capital city centre.

The accused who works as was said to have crashed into Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, 44, who was on his way home after delivering food sold by his wife.

Khor was in a Nissan Grand Livinia while Zaili was on an Honda EX5 motorcycle.

Khor’s blood alcohol level was reportedly twice the legal limit at 161 mg/100 ml.

He pled not guilty to the charge under Section 44(1) of the Transportation Act 1987.

If found guilty, he could be fined between RM8,000 and RM20,000, or sentenced to jail for a term ranging from three to 10 years and have his driving licence revoked.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi set bail at RM6,000 with one guarantor and ordered Khor’s driving licence suspended till the case is over.

The court set July 1 to mention the case and submit all documentation.